Mumbai: 92 private unaided BMC schools to get Rs 308 cr fund

A budget of Rs 308 crore has been sanctioned for 92 private-unaided Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools as per directions of the civic education committee on Wednesday. The civic education committee said out of the budget provision of Rs 380 crore for the academic year 2021-22, an amount of Rs 308 crore is required for private-unaided BMC schools.

Currently, the BMC has over 678 private-unaided schools. Out of this, 586 are English medium schools, 45 are Marathi, 27 are Hindi and 19 are Urdu medium schools along with one Gujarati medium private-unaided school. These schools apart from the English medium amount to a total of 92 private-unaided schools under BMC jurisdiction.

After analysing the requirement of funds, the civic education committee stated they require an amount of Rs 308 crore for these 92 private-unaided schools. A senior official of the BMC education department said, "We require total funds of Rs 308 crore for 92 private-unaided schools. There are a total of 104 private-unaided schools of different language mediums but, 12 schools are shut so we are left with 92 schools."