Mumbai: 90 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms on Day 1 of Janta Curfew

Out of the 90 booked on Thursday, 74 we're arrested and let off on bail while the remaining were issued notices, said police. The police are taking penal action against the violators since March 20 last year. Since last year, the police have so far registered 29,619 offences until Thursday night and booked 60,322 people for violating COVID 19 norms.

“We are continuously asking people to stay indoors and step out if it is necessary for them or in cases of emergencies. If we found the rules are being broken without a valid reason then action will be taken, " said Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya.

As the pandemic situation started worsening in the state, the government had decided to impose new curbs beginning from 8 pm on Wednesday until the month end. In the new curbs all activities excluding essential services have been halted. However public transport and vehicular movement have been allowed for essential workers and for emergencies.