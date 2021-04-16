Mumbai: 90 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms on Day 1 of Janta Curfew

Mumbai: The city police booked 90 people for not following COVID-19 regulations on Thursday which was the first day of the strict lockdown imposed in the city.
On Thursday, the city police registered total 26 offences under section 188 (disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating lockdown norms. Of the total offences, 7 offences were of overcrowding at public places while 6 were against shop keepers for illegally opening their shops. 4 offences were of mask violations while two were registered against pan shops. A corona positive patient was also booked for violating quarantine, while a hotel owner was also booked for violating the norms, said police.
Out of the 90 booked on Thursday, 74 we're arrested and let off on bail while the remaining were issued notices, said police. The police are taking penal action against the violators since March 20 last year. Since last year, the police have so far registered 29,619 offences until Thursday night and booked 60,322 people for violating COVID 19 norms.
“We are continuously asking people to stay indoors and step out if it is necessary for them or in cases of emergencies. If we found the rules are being broken without a valid reason then action will be taken, " said Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya.
As the pandemic situation started worsening in the state, the government had decided to impose new curbs beginning from 8 pm on Wednesday until the month end. In the new curbs all activities excluding essential services have been halted. However public transport and vehicular movement have been allowed for essential workers and for emergencies.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)