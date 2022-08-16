Mumbai: 9 threat calls in over an hour to Mukesh Ambani's family; accused arrested

Mumbai: 9 threat calls in over an hour to Ambani; accused arrested |

A 56-year-old small-time jeweller was arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly calling up the landline number of Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and threatening to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

The accused, Bishnu Vidu Bhoumik, was arrested from Dahisar at around 1:30 pm, one-and-a-half hours after he made nine abusive and threatening calls within 75 minutes. He runs a jewellery shop in south Mumbai, a police official said.

As per the preliminary investigation, Bhoumik is a repeat offender who had made similar calls in the past, the official said without elaborating. He said the police are quizzing him to know his state of mind and the motive.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Balsingh Rajput said that the suspect has been detained and a probe is underway. A case has been registered at DB Marg police station under section 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

According to the police, the calls were received at the hospital between 10:45 am and 12 noon. The staff informed the police, following which officers from DB Marg police station, the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the crime branch.