Mumbai: 8-years-jail for man who stabbed wife for eating curd

A sessions court on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old man to eight years rigorous imprisonment for stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife in her abdomen for eating curd.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjashree J. Gharat while deciding the quantum of sentence said in her judgment that the offence proved against Sachin Malore is serious in nature. While showing leniency to the accused, the sufferings of the victim cannot be ignored, the judge stated.

“The accused stabbed his own wife on petty ground,” the court said, but considered that the incident took place in a rage of anger and spur of moment and was not premeditated. The court also considered that he has no criminal antecedents and had been in custody after his arrest in 2017 for three years.

During the trial, his wife Ranjana Malore with whom he has two daughters, had deposed before the court how her husband, an alcoholic, would pick quarrels and beat her over trivial issues. On 9 September, 2017, the family had returned from their native of Mangaon after attending her sister-in-law’s last rites. Ranjana’s mother had packed her some curd, which she was eating, when her husband picked a fight with her over eating it and stabbed her with a kitchen knife. She raised an alarm and her landlord’s son-in-law, who lived above, came to her rescue. Her husband fled. She then made a phone call with the help of the man to her elder sister who resides nearby. Her sister then covered her stomach with a towel and took her to Sion hospital. The hospital informed the police and a complaint was lodged.

Her husband had taken the defence that he was falsely implicated and that she had sustained the injury by falling on a steel rack.