Mumbai: 8-year-old girl crushed to death after being run over by truck in Dahisar; incident recorded on CCTV

Screengrab of a video showing how a truck rammed into a woman and her daughter in Mumbai's Dahisar on Thursday.

Mumbai: In a shocking incident caught on camera, an 8-year-old girl was crushed to death on Thursday after being run over by a truck at Dahisar East.

The CCTV footage of the incident that has been doing rounds on social media shows the girl Vidya Bansode, a resident of Khan Compound, Rawalpada in Dahisar, along with her mother and other people standing on the corner near a shop when suddenly a truck brutally rammed into them.

People forced to walk on the road

The incident occurred around 12:35 pm at a spot where a lack of pedestrian infrastructure forces people to walk on the carriageway. Vidya, was walking home with her mother, Rekha, after dropping off brother at school.

Tragically, Vidya was crushed to death by the dumper, and her mother also suffered injuries. The driver of the dumper, Mukesh Dhale, has been arrested by the Dahisar police on charges of negligence under section 304 (A) of the IPC.

According to witnesses, the dumper came up from behind the mother-daughter duo, and the driver could not control the vehicle in time, hitting both Vidya and Rekha. The witnesses started to yell at the driver, who restarted the vehicle and moved a little ahead, crushing Vidya under the front wheel. With the help of bystanders, Rekha managed to extricate her daughter, who was rushed to a public hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.

Accused in police custody

Mukesh Dhale was taken into custody by the police, and a blood sample was taken from him and sent to the forensic lab to check for alcohol consumption, according to a senior police officer. Local residents reported that the road is regularly accessed by school and college students, but they are forced to put their lives at risk due to hawkers and parked vehicles occupying the road.

This is not the first time that such an accident has taken place. Last month, a tragic incident occurred in Nashik City, where an eight-year-old girl was crushed to death by her school van shortly after being dropped off near her home. The impact of the accident caused the girl to suffer severe injuries, and she was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.