Mumbai: 78 govindas injured while forming human pyramid

At least 78 govinda pathaks were injured while forming the human pyramid | AP

Mumbai: At least 78 govinda pathaks were injured while forming the human pyramid. Of them, 67 were treated on an OPD basis, while 11 are under treatment.

Health officials said most of them have sustained minor injuries. On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy sustained a cervical fracture after he fell during the dahi handi practice.

Immediately, he was rushed to the Sion hospital.

“We are monitoring his condition.He doesn't have power in his four limbs,” said Sion hospital dean Dr Mohan Joshi. However, the number of injuries are much lesser than witnessed before the pandemic.

In 2019, a total of 119 people sustained injuries.

“There have been no major injuries. As per directions from the CM, the entire treatment is free of charge. But by night, the situation might change as in the suburbs, the celebration starts late in the evening,” said JJ hospital medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase.