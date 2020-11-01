Mumbai: 753 extra locals on WR and CR

Mumbai: To maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding in local trains, the Railways have decided to run an additional 753 train services; already 2020 special suburban services are catering to the city's commuters.

Senior railway officials said they have decided to add an additional 552 suburban services on CR, bringing the tally to 1572. Similarly, 201 suburban services are being added on WR to the existing 1000.

The Railways are under great pressure from the State Government to resume local trains for the general public.

Meanwhile, the state government is planning to develop an app on the lines of that of the Kolkata Metro. This was discussed at a virtual meeting on Friday, attended by state government officials and representatives of the firm that developed the app for the Kolkata Metro. This app will help people generate e-passes for travel in local trains well in advance. “The e-passes will help us regulate the number of commuters and keep it under 22 lakh -- the safety threshold,'' said a railway official.