Mumbai: 751 persons caught in Central Railway's anti-smoking safety drive

Central Railway has launched an extensive Anti-Smoking Safety Drive as part of its continued efforts to provide safe and better travel to its passengers.

This Anti-Smoking Safety Drive has been launched on Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusaval and Nagpur divisions of Central Railway.

In this drive, during the period 24.2.2022 to 03.3.2022, a total of 751 people have been detected by the RPF and Ticket Checking Staff and penalty amounting to Rs.1,40,900/- has been recovered from the offenders. This includes penalty amount of Rs.1,30,400/- from 655 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) – 2003 and Rs.10,500/- from 96 cases under section 167 of the Indian Railway Act.

Mumbai division has set an example of discipline and law enforcement with recovery of Rs.61,600/- from 313 cases followed by Bhusaval division with Rs.35,300/- from 194 cases, Nagpur division with Rs.19,800/- from 104 cases, Pune division with Rs.14,100/- from 74 cases and Solapur division with Rs.10100/- from 66 cases.

As a part of the Anti-Smoking Safety Drive, Central Railway has also launched an extensive campaign on various social media platforms and is ensuring repeated announcements at all railway stations to create awareness about the ill-effects and dangers of smoking in trains and in railway premises.

Smoking is injurious to health and smoking in trains and in railway premises is punishable under COPTA-2003 and under the Indian Railway Act.

Central Railway appeals to its passengers to avoid smoking in railway premises & trains and make travel safe for themselves as well as for other passengers.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:03 PM IST