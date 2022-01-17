Mumbai: 74-year-old senior citizen loses 2.48 lakh to SIM card KYC fraud in Andheri

A 74-year-old retired man was duped to the tune of ₹2.48 lakh through KYC fraud by an unidentified accused. The accused had posed as a customer service agent of a reputed service provider and sought details on the pretext of updating the KYC details. A case of cheating and impersonation has been registered at Andheri police station.

According to police sources, the complainant, an Andheri resident, had received a text message on his mobile phone which read that his SIM documents had expired and asked him to contact a customer care number. Believing the message, the septuagenarian called the given number, and the receiver identified himself as the agent and asked the senior to download a screen sharing application to 'complete the KYC procedure'.

The retired senior obliged and filled in the privy details like a bank account, password, PIN when taken to a payment gateway of ₹10 recharge.

Similarly, he was asked to do a recharge from his wife's account to acquire her banking details by fraud. Within no time, the septuagenarian realized that money was debited from both his bank accounts and an amount to the tune of ₹2.48 lakh was siphoned in a series of transactions.

As soon as the senior man realised he had fallen prey to Cyber fraud, he approached the bank and then visited Andheri police station to lodge a complaint against the unidentified persons.

Subsequently, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While no arrests have been made, police are investigating the matter.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:06 PM IST