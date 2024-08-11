Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Arvind Budhkar's Decade-Long Battle With Chembur Builder Over Redevelopment Dispute Continues At National Commission

Arvind Budhkar |

Mumbai: At the age of 72, Arvind Budhkar is still engaged in a relentless battle to reclaim his home, which he alleges was wrongfully taken by a Chembur-based builder under the guise of redevelopment. The case, which has been dragging on for over a decade, now rests with the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC), where it has been pending for the last three years, as the developer has moved to the National commission Challenging the State commission’s order, which was in Budhkar’s favour.

Budhkar, who vacated his 325 sq. ft. flat in Shankar Chhaya Co-operative Housing Society back in 2010, was promised a larger, 550 sq. ft. flat in a newly developed building by M/s Shrushti Raj Enterprises, owned by Chinnaiah Gowda. The developer also assured Budhkar of a monthly rent until the new flat was handed over. However, these promises were never fulfilled.

After years of waiting, Budhkar sought justice through the SCDRC, which ruled in his favor. The Commission ordered the developer to deliver the promised flat, pay compensation for the delayed possession, and cover various expenses, including rent arrears, brokerage, and mental anguish, amounting to several lakhs of rupees. Despite the clear directives, the developer appealed to the NCDRC, where the case has since stagnated.

Frustrated by the prolonged legal battle, Budhkar expressed his despair: “For how long should I fight and with whom? I started this legal battle two decades ago, and now I'm running out of strength to continue. My case has been languishing before the National Commission for three years.”

Budhkar’s advocate, Anand Patwardhan, highlighted the systemic delays: “The matter, which was supposed to be resolved within three months, has yet not even been properly heard by the National Commission. It is disheartening to see a senior citizen suffer due to the inefficiencies of our legal system.”