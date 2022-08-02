Mumbai: 7-year-old, mother run over by BEST bus in Sion

Representative

On Monday afternoon, the BEST bus driver has been booked for killing a mother and her 7-year-old son at Sion Koliwada. The minor boy died on the spot, while his mother succumbed to her injuries at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Hospital, i.e., Sion hospital in the evening.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the police said that at around 1.15 pm on August 1, a woman identified as Savitri Deepak Varun and her minor son Dhanveer were hit by BEST bus number MH 03 CV 7069, Route number 341A in front of Domino's Pizza Center in Sion's Koliwada Chowk.

The duo were immediately taken to the hospital where the son was declared dead upon arrival, and Savitri succumbed to her injuries in the evening.

The local police have booked 45-year-old Guru Prasad Jaiswal, the BEST bus driver under Section 279 (rash driving), and 304A (causing death by negligence) under Indian Penal Code (IPC).