Mumbai: 7 Held For Stealing MTNL Cables From Metro Construction Site

The Azad Maidan police have arrested a gang of seven that stole Mahanagar Telephone (MTNL) cables worth ₹7.5 lakh from a Metro construction site at JB Petit School near Hutatma Chowk between May 22 and June 13. The complainant in the matter is MTNL deputy GM Rajkumar Patel. The Azad Maidan police said the arrests were made within 24 hours of Patel’s complaint.

Gang disguised as workers to commit theft

The arrested suspects are Nadir Hussain Khan alias Khodu, 20, Ameer Sheikh, 34, Mahmud Chaudhary alias Nanu, 19, Shabir Shah, 32, Iqbal Sheikh, 21, Irfan Khan, 24, and Salman Badlu Khan, 24. The gang came disguised as workers late at night in a Bolero. While six of them cut the cables, one of them sat in the vehicle to keep a watch on passers-by.

The Azad Maidan police said after Patel’s complaint a team of police inspector Mahesh Togarwad and sub-inspector Avinash Dhere checked the CCTV footage in and around the spot and tagged a suspicious Bolero pickup on the day of the incident. Further probe revealed the location of the same car later in the day at LBS Road in Kurla. The car owner was traced and interrogated, leading to the arrest of all suspects.

