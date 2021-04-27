Mumbai: 661 cases registered for flouting COVID-19 norms on April 26

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has registered 661 cases on Monday for lockdown violations against citizens violating the Covid rules and regulations. Police booked the violators under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants (Section 188).

In a data released by Mumbai Police, they revealed that of the 661 cases of lockdown violations, 261 were registered for moving out without a valid reason, while 147 were registered for not wearing a mask. Police also registered 34 cases for gathering in public, 173 for keeping non-essential shops open while 11 cases were registered against hotel establishments.

Moreover, police registered 18 cases against patients of COVID-19 who skipped quarantine, two cases for unauthorised vehicular movement and 15 against hawkers selling items at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Chaitanya S said that most violations recorded on Monday were 131 violations, in the central region of the city, between Dharavi and NM Joshi Marg. As a part of a constant crackdown against motorists who ventured out without a valid reason, Mumbai Police impounded their vehicles and booked them under section 188 of the IPC.