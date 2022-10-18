Mumbai: 66-year-old falls from 2nd floor of building along with window grille, dies | Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, a 66-year-old woman, working as a domestic help in a housing society based in Mulund, died after falling from an apartment window on the second floor. As per police, she stepped on the window’s grille for cleaning purposes when both she and the grille dropped down to the ground.

The deceased is identified as Sulochana Lakshman Sostche, who resided in the Uday Nagar area of Mulund west. She has been working for quite a time in the household, where the incident occurred.

In that household located in the Nirmal Nagar area in Mulund West, Sulochana was a full-time house help, and she also takes care of a cancer patient, who is bedridden.

As per police officials, the incident was reported to them by the neighbours who heard a loud sound. "The incident happened on Monday afternoon around 12:05. “Both the victim and the grille fell down together and made a huge sound, which alerted neighbours who later alerted us,” said a senior police official. Apparently, the police reached the spot 10 minutes after it was reported to them.

“She was taken to a nearby hospital (M.T Agarwal Hospital) but she was declared dead on arrival,” the official added. As per the bystanders, the victim was severely bruised and injured when they found her body. “Her skull was crushed and her body was lying in a pool of blood,” a resident of the building told this newspaper.

The body was later sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for post-mortem. As of now, the police have registered an accidental death report in the matter. “We can talk about more once the PM report is in. As of now, we are inquiring with the deceased’s employers and people residing in the building. The investigation is in progress,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prashant Kadam, Zone VII.