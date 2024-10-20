Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Ex-Director Accuses Bassein Brick Co Leadership Of ₹1.96 Crore Fraud; Case Registered

Mumbai: A 66-year-old former director accuses the current leadership of Bassein Brick Co of ₹1.96 crore fraud, with a case now filed | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against seven individuals, including family members of Peter Marian Lopes, director of Bassein Brick Co Pvt Ltd, in connection with an alleged Rs 1.96 crore cheating case. The complaint was filed by Govindji Vikmani, 66, a businessman and former director of the company, who resides in Chembur.

According to Vikmani, he served as a director of Bassein Brick Co Pvt Ltd from 2010 to 2020. In his statement to the police, Vikmani explained that the company was established in 1947 by Marian Philip Lopes, who served as the director and shareholder.

After his death, the company was passed on to his daughter, Kosu Marian Lopes, and son, Peter Marian Lopes. Vikmani stated that they were seeking an investor for the company, and as a developer involved in land acquisition and resale, he joined as a director in 2017, receiving 25 shares and a power of attorney.

Vikmani claims that between 2010 and 2012, he spent Rs 1.96 crores to clear the company's land in Vasai and "restore the company." Despite this investment, he alleges that the current directors forged his signature and resignation documents, unlawfully removing him from his position as director. He also accused them of falsifying minutes and resolutions to falsely reflect a reduced shareholding.

In the FIR, the accused individuals named are Peter Lopes, Annie Peter Lopes, Ignatius Marian Lopes, Mohammad Akbar, Prabhakar Kamble, Sayyed Parvez Hussain, and others, facing charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and forgery under the Indian Penal Code.