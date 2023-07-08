Mumbai: 65-yr-old Held 30 Years After Jumping Bail

A 65-year-old man was finally arrested on Friday, 30 years after he jumped bail granted in an attempt to murder case. The Wadala police had arrested Dashrat Ramprasad Rajbhar back in 1993 and he went absconding after getting out on bail the same year.

The police were on his lookout following a court order to present him. However, it was proving difficult to trace him as he frequently kept changing his identification and locations. Amidst all this, people from his native in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur even said that he died long back.

Police traced absconding man's whereabouts

Cops also showed up at his registered address in Wadala and his hometown in UP, but in vain. The police finally traced him when Rajbhar made a money order at his registered address in Jaunpur. Following a tip-off the police started tracing his trail again.

During the course of investigation, the cops discovered that the absconder was hiding somewhere in Kalyan East. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Rajbhar was successfully nabbed. He was brought to Wadala police station and then presented in the court, said the police.