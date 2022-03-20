Mumbai: 64-yr-old dies after tree falls on him at Matunga Road

Mumbai: A 64-year-old man was killed when the branches of a banyan tree fell on him near Hotel Ganga Vihar on Matunga Road.

According to the BMC disaster management cell, the control room received a call at 7.54 pm about the mishap. “The injured person was identified as Ajit Tulaskar and taken to Hinduja hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” a control room official said. The branches also damaged some shops near the restaurant.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 08:28 AM IST