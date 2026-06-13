Mumbai: 63-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Dadar West, Driver Booked | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 63-year-old pedestrian was mowed down by a water tanker in Dadar West on Thursday morning.

Kiran Kir was out on his routine work when he was hit by the tanker near the Portuguese Church.

He was rushed to KEM Hospital, however, he could not be saved. Based on the complaint filed by his elder brother, driver Kamta Pal has been booked for rash and negligent driving and a notice has been served to him under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.