Mumbai: 62-year-old man held with mephedrone worth Rs 17 lakh

Mumbai: The Worli unit of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell has arrested a 62-year-old man who was allegedly found to be in possession of mephedrone worth Rs 17 lakh on Monday. Interestingly, both his son and daughter, too, have been arrested for drug possession in the past.

According to ANC officers, the accused has been identified as Ahmed Sheikh (62), a resident of the Mori Road in Mahim. Officials said that he was spotted by a team during a routine patrol in Mahim on Monday.

“We found his movement's suspicious and decided to check if he was carrying any contraband. As soon as we approached him, he tried to run away and we gave chase. We intercepted and overpowered him within minutes, after which he was searched,” an officer who was part of the team said.

The officer added that a search of Sheikh's person revealed that he was carrying 110 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 17.25 lakh. He was subsequently taken to the Worli unit and placed under arrest. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“Further inquiries revealed that his son Javed was earlier arrested by the Worli unit for possession of 1.150 kg of cannabis in 1997. Further, his daughter Nazma, too, was arrested 2021 after she was found to be carrying 2.700 kg of cannabis and 100 grams of mephedrone. We are conducting further investigations into the matter to find out where they keep getting the drugs from, as well as to ascertain the identity of the intended recipient of the drugs seized from Sheikh on Monday,” a senior ANC officer said.