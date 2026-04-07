Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Girl Killed By Dumper In Kandivali, Locals Block Road In Protest - VIDEO |

Tension gripped the Charkop area of Kandivali West on Tuesday after a tragic road accident claimed the life of a six year old girl. The incident occurred near Pooja Enclave, where the child, reportedly a student of a BMC school, was crossing the road with her friends after school hours.

According to preliminary information, a dumper allegedly ran over the girl, causing severe injuries that led to her death on the spot. Eyewitnesses described the impact as devastating, leaving bystanders in shock and disbelief.

Protests Erupt, Roads Blocked

The incident quickly sparked outrage among local residents. Within minutes, a large number of people gathered at the accident site, blocking the road and demanding strict action against those responsible. The protest led to traffic disruptions in the area, with commuters caught in long queues.

Social Media Amplifies Anger

The incident also triggered a strong reaction online. A user on X described the incident as heartbreaking and called for urgent intervention, highlighting the need for signals and stricter traffic control. Another post urged authorities to take immediate action against the dumper owner and ensure justice for the young victim.

Responding to the concerns, Mumbai Police stated that the Kandivali Traffic Division has been informed and efforts are underway to resolve the situation at the earliest.

Police Presence, Situation Tense

Police teams have been deployed in large numbers to control the situation and pacify protesters. Authorities are working to restore normalcy even as tension continues to linger in the area.

The tragedy has once again raised pressing questions about road safety in Mumbai, especially in residential zones where children remain most vulnerable.

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