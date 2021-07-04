Mumbai: 548 fresh Covid cases reported in city on Sunday

The city reported 548 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,24,678. The maximum city also recorded 24 deaths due to Covid on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,544 as per data released by the civic body.

A total of 705 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,98,696. Now, there are 8,114 active cases in the city.

On Saturday, 37,128 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 72,92,446 tests have been conducted in the city.



Meanwhile, the doubling rate in the city has jumped to 767 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.08 percent.



There are a total 14 containment zones in the city and 66 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 96 percent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 9,336 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,23,225. Besides, 123 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,23,030. 3,378 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,48693,. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.91%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.



Currently, 6,38,004 people are in home quarantine and 4,198 people are in institutional quarantine.