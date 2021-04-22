Mumbai: 518 booked for COVID violations on Wednesday, 232 vehicles impounded

Mumbai: Mumbai Police registered 157 cases on Wednesday for lockdown violations against citizens violating the Covid rules and regulations. In all these cases, police booked 518 people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants (Section 188).

In a data released by Mumbai Police, they revealed that of the 157 cases of lockdown violations, 37 were registered for not wearing a mask, 35 for gathering in public, 13 for keeping hotel establishments open while 33 for keeping other shops open despite permission being given only for essential service shops. Police said 27 cases were registered against people found roaming outside without a valid reason, 10 cases were registered against patients of COVID-19 who skipped quarantine while one case was registered against a betel nut shop for being operational despite not being in the essential service category.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Chaitanya S said that most violations recorded on Wednesday were, which was 91, in western suburbs area between Jogeshwari and Bandra. "Of the 518 violators booked under section 188 of the IPC, 206 were released on bail, 259 were issued a notice and 53 are yet to be apprehended," said DCP Chaitanya S.

As a part of a constant crackdown against motorists who venture out without a valid reason, Mumbai Police impounded 232 vehicles for lockdown violations on Wednesday. Meanwhile, no motorist was held for violating the colour-coded sticker rules recently implemented by Mumbai Police, similarly no case was registered for misusing the stickers.