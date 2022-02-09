Mumbai: 50-year-old man dies in society premises after man refuses to give keys of locked gate

The Trombay police in Mumbai have arrested a 26-year-old man for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. After a 50-year-old man died in the society premises, the accused refused to give the keys of the gate for 20 minutes.

The police said the incident took place at building number 13, Siddhivinayak society in Maharashtra nagar in Mankhurd. "On Tuesday the accused, Rohit Hivale, 26, had an verbal dispute with Ishan Khalil Shaikh, son of Khalil Shaikh, 50 over a parking issue in the building premises. After the building residents gathered and intervened. Rohit also abused Khalil and pushed him. The resident who gathered sorted out the fight, sent them back home," said a police officer from Trombay police station.



The police said an hour later Khalil started feeling uneasy with chest pain. The family member took him down and found the gate was closed. "The keys were kept with Rohit, who refused to share the keys. Almost waiting for 20 minutes Khalil took his last breath," added the officer.

However, Nasreen Shaikh 45, wife of Khalil approached the Trombay police to register a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian penal code. After registering a case Rohit was arrested by the police and are further investigating the matter.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:05 PM IST