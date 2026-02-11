Mumbai: 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Oshiwara For Living Illegally In India

Representational image

Mumbai: Oshiwara Police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals, four of whom are women, for allegedly residing in the country without valid documents. The action forms part of an intensified citywide drive against illegal foreign nationals.

According to a report by The Times Of India, the arrests were made on Tuesday, February 10, after officers received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of undocumented residents in the area. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Senior Inspector Sanjay Chavan and Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshitkumar Gedam.

During the verification process, officials examined the suspects’ identity cards and travel documents and discovered they are from Bangladesh and are living illegally in India.

A seven-year-old girl was also discovered in the group. The details of the minor have been forwarded to the Special Branch and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further verification and necessary action under applicable procedures.

Over 30 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In 4 Days

The arrests come amid a broader crackdown across Mumbai. According to IANS, more than 30 individuals suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals have been detained over the past four days in coordinated operations carried out with the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) of the Mumbai Police.

In one such operation within the limits of the Versova police station, over 15 persons were taken into custody for allegedly staying in the city without valid travel or residential documents. The detainees include both men and women, and officials are currently verifying their identities, travel histories, and possible links to others living illegally in the city.

Police said the drive will continue in the coming days as part of ongoing efforts to identify and deport foreign nationals residing without authorisation. Further legal action will depend on the outcome of the verification process.

