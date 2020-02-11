Mumbai: 5 accused of rape, murder break out of Karjat jail

Karjat: In a shocking incident, five accused arrested for rape, murder and on the charges of the Arms Act, 1959, have escaped from a jail in Karjat on Sunday evening.

The accused broke the ceiling of the jail and escaped. The police have formed a special team to nab the accused and initiated an inquiry into the incident.

The five accused were identified as, Akshay Ramdas Raut, Mohan Kundlik More, Gangadhar Jagtap, Chandrakant Mahadev Raut and Dnyaneshwar Tukaram Kolhe.

Akshay, Mohan and Chandrakant are accused of murder, Dnyaneshwar was arrested under the Arms Act and has many offences registered against him previously, while Gangadhar is accused of rape.

According to the police authorities, the accused who were lodged in custody number 3 of the district jail in Karjat escaped on Sunday evening around 7.30pm.

The accused first broke the plywood sheet covering the ceiling and then removed the red shingles on the roof and escaped one by one. At the time of the incident, one guard was posted at the lock-up while three were guarding the jail’s periphery, said an police officer. The jail is an old jail with comparatively less security and its condition is bad.

After the incident came to light, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension (224) on Monday.

“We have formed a special team to nab the accused and an inquiry has been ordered in the matter. The local Superintendent of Police and IG of Nashik range are at the location monitoring the investigation,” said Inspector General (Law and Order) Milind Bharambe.