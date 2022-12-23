Mumbai: 4th arrest in Mantralay job fraud case 

Mumbai: The fourth absconding suspect in the Mantralaya job fraud case, Mahendra Sakpal, has been arrested by the Crime Branch Unit 6. With several youths from across the state falling prey to this racket, the Crime Branch is conducting further investigation. The racket came to light after interviews of candidates for jobs in Mantralaya were conducted in the cabin of the Deputy Secretary of General Administration.

The other arrested suspects are Sachin Dolas, Mahadev Shirwale (a broker) and Nitin Sathe. Mahendra Sakpal was arrested on Wednesday. He works as an estate agent. Sources said the key suspect, Sachin Dolas, committed the crime in 2019 when he was working as a peon in the Deputy Secretary’s office on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. So far, 11 complainants have come forward in this case.



