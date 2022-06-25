Mumbai: 4th day of alternate water cut; Panvel still stares at scarcity

FPJ

The water scarcity continues to haunt residents of Old Panvel as the alternate day water supply scheme entered the fourth week. The catchment areas of the Dehrang dam that supplies water to the Old Panvel area have received scanty rainfall and thus there is no major change in the level of the dam to restore the water supply.

The water scarcity issues cropped up during the last general body meeting of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the PWP corporator Arvind Mhatre suggested a long-term solution.

Mhatre suggested that the civic body can work on a proposal to bring water from the Kundalika river in Roha Taluka where Tata power releases around 2858 MLD of water every day which ultimately goes into the sea.

“If the civic body works on this proposal,the water problems canbe solvedupto 2050,” said Mhatre, adding that other municipal corporations like NMMC and BMC have water resources more than 100 km away from the city.

In the last week of May, the PMC issued a public notice regarding an alternate day water supply in the Old Panvel area from May 28. The local body was expecting that a timely arrival of the monsoon will push the dam level and it will restore the water supply. However, even in the fourth week of June,thePanvel taluka has received very scanty rainfall.