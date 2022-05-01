Mumbai: 48 kg marijuana seized at airport, one arrested

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Customs has seized around 48 kg of marijuana which was being smuggled to the US, an official said on Saturday.

One person was arrested in this connection, he added.

About 28 kg of marijuana was seized at the Mumbai International Airport while another 20 kg of the drug alongwith 120 grams of hashish was recovered from the house of the arrested accused, he said.

The official did not disclose how much the seized contraband was worth in illicit markets.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 07:57 AM IST