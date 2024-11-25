 Mumbai: 47-Yr-Old Accountant Loses ₹7 Lakh To Fake Investment Scheme Promising 300% Returns
Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 02:25 AM IST
Representative Image

A 47-year-old accountant lost Rs7 lakh after clicking on an unknown link, which directed her to a fake investment WhatsApp group. The members regularly shared information about stock market seminars and lucrative profit opportunities, making her believe that they were genuine.

According to the Matunga police, the complainant, Sitalakshmi Iyer, has basic knowledge of the stock market and has even made a few investments. In March, she received a link on her phone and got added to a WhatsApp group after clicking on it.

Iyer and her husband attempted to contact the scammers multiple times through calls and messages, but received no response. 

