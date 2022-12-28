Mumbai: 44-yr-old held for sexually assaulting minor neighbour boy

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday by the Antop Hill police on the charges of sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year old boy in his neighbourhood. The suspect has confessed to committing similar abhorrent acts with at least four minor girls. So far, no other complaint has been filed in the matter.

Quoting the boy's mother, the police said that the minor was playing in the locality when the suspect called the boy into his house on the pretext of playing games on Dec 25. Subsequently, he forced the victim to watch obscene videos. The suspect later threatened the boy not to share the ordeal else he will be given strict punishment.

Based on the complaint lodged on Monday, the police apprehended the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act. Investigation is underway to identify other victims who are said to be in the age group of 7-8 years.