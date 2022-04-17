Mumbai: 40th edition of 'Hunar Haat' inaugurated by Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Mumbai today

The 40th edition of "Hunar Haat", a platform to preserve, protect and promote local artisans and craftsmen was inaugurated by Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Mumbai today.

Minister appealed the industrialists to pre-order for Diwali from this 'Hunar Haat' today. 'The 40th 'Hunar Haat' has 400 stalls from all across the country. More than 1,000 of our artisans and craftsmen are employed here,' added Anurag Thakur.

Talking to media persons at the venue of the 12-day event at MMRDA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said "Hunar Haat" is strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "vocal for local" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Apart from promoting ancestral arts and crafts even from remote areas of the country, "Hunar Haat" has provided employment opportunities to more than 9 lakh artisans and craftsmen in the span of just six years.

More than 50 per cent of these beneficiaries are women artisans.

On an average, 8 to 10 lakh people have visited every "Hunar Haat". So, more than 4 crore people have visited 39 "Hunar Haats", organised across the country, to purchase indigenous products, encourage artisans and craftsmen and also enjoy various musical and cultural programmes, it was stated.

