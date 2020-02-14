Kenyan lawmaker Cyrus Omondi found dead in Mulund hotel, was visiting Mumbai to participate in Karate workshop

Mumbai: A Kenyan lawmaker, Cyrus Omondi, 40, was found dead in his hotel room in Mulund on Wednesday evening. Omondi, a Kahawa Wendani Member of County Assembly (MCA) had come to Mumbai on January 31 for a Karate workshop and was staying at Hotel Trimurti. Mulund police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and have sent his body for post mortem.

Police said Omondi was accompanying his colleagues of the of the Education Committee and was in the city to attend a Karate workshop from February 1 to 9.

On Tuesday evening, after wrapping up the event, Omondi headed to his Mulund-based hotel room and was not seen by anyone after that. The next day, when one of his colleagues knocked on Omondi’s door, it went unanswered.

When repeated attempts to reach Omondi failed, his colleague approached the hotel authorities, who opened the door with the master key and were shocked to find him unresponsive.

After calling for a medical practitioner, Omondi was rushed to the MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Omondi’s family in Kenya was informed of the incident and his body was sent to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital for post mortem, to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police said, Omondi was a lawmaker, who was also a first-time ward representative at the Kiambu County Assembly in central Kenya. He was elected on President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party ticket.

Omondi rose from humble beginnings, working as a mechanic in Kahawa before his rise in politics. He clinched the Kahawa Wendani seat in 2017 after failing in his first attempt in 2013.