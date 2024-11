Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The police are probing a case wherein unknown scammers put up a bogus contest on a social media platform asking people to identify celebrities and assuring huge prize money.

The complainant in the matter is a 40-year-old woman from Bhandara, who fell prey to this fraud and ended up losing over Rs 5 lakh in 19 transactions.

On October 5, the woman came across the contest on Instagram and clicked all the right options. She was promised Rs8 lakh but was duped on the pretext of taxes.