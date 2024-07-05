Mumbai: 4 Staff At Bandra Pub Charged With Assaulting 20-Year-Old Student

Representational image | PTI

Police have charged four employees of a popular pub in Bandra (West) with causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons to a resident of Thane. Arnav Mishra, 20, a student at the University of British Columbia, Canada, suffered partial loss of vision after getting hit in the eye by a bouncer, named Vijay, at the pub.

The police filed an FIR against two bouncers, including Vijay, a manager and an unknown individual on Wednesday. They later arrested the bouncers.

Arnav had come to India on holiday in May. On June 28, he and his friends, Amey Badrapurkar, Amba Murugan and Shivani Ramaswami, went to Escobar at around 11.45pm. Arnav claimed that an unidentified individual (between 25 to 28 years old) “looked at him angrily”. At 12.30am, when he went to the bathroom, he saw the unidentified individual scolding a cleaning staff. Arnav intervened and asked the unidentified individual why he was speaking like that.

The unidentified individual replied, “Who are you?” Arnav ignored him, but the individual tried to argue and said, “Fight me if you dare.” Arnav left the bathroom. Later, Vijay told Arnav that the unidentified individual’s ego was hurt. After some time, Arnav and his friends went on the dance floor.

While they were dancing, the unidentified individual and Vijay approached Arnav. While the bouncer was talking to Arnav, the unidentified individual hit Arnav in the left eye with an iron object, causing partial loss of vision. Soon after, Vijay and another bouncer removed Arnav and his friends from the pub. Arnav told the police he suspected a few individuals had been stalking him for the previous few days.

Amey stated, “There was one more individual with the main accused. The main accused wore a Covid-19 mask and was heavily intoxicated. He was staring at us. He hit Arnav with some kind of iron rod. His vision is now partially impaired. The unidentified individual attacked us first, and the bouncers removed us instead of him. When we asked them to remove him, they told us to leave, or he would beat us again.”

The medical report confirmed the injuries sustained by Arnav. Arnav approached the police and registered a case against the unidentified individual, Vijay, another bouncer, and the manager of the pub.