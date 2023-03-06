e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 4 injured after part of ceiling plaster collapses in Tardeo Police Camp

Mumbai: 4 injured after part of ceiling plaster collapses in Tardeo Police Camp

According to the BMC, the four injured were treated at Nair Hospital and have been discharged after treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 4 injured after part of ceiling plaster collapses in Tardeo Police Camp | Representative Image

Mumbai: Four people were injured after a part of ceiling plaster collapsed on the fourth floor of Police Camp in Tardeo. The incident happened around 2.30 am on March 6.

According to the BMC, the four injured were treated at Nair Hospital. The four persons injured were identified as Namdeo Sanap (57), Veena Sanap (50), Snehal Sanap (25) and Vedant Sanap (17).

The incident was reported by Nair Hospital; the civic body said that all injured were medically treated and discharged.

Further details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 4 injured after part of ceiling plaster collapses in Tardeo Police Camp

Mumbai: 4 injured after part of ceiling plaster collapses in Tardeo Police Camp

Mumbai: Southbound traffic movement slow on Western Express Highway

Mumbai: Southbound traffic movement slow on Western Express Highway

Thane: Fire breaks out in Kasarvadavali; visuals surface

Thane: Fire breaks out in Kasarvadavali; visuals surface

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall tomorrow even as mercury rises

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall tomorrow even as mercury rises

Maharashtra Shocker! Woman goes into labour as vehicle hits pothole in Kolhapur, delivers on road;...

Maharashtra Shocker! Woman goes into labour as vehicle hits pothole in Kolhapur, delivers on road;...