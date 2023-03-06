Mumbai: 4 injured after part of ceiling plaster collapses in Tardeo Police Camp | Representative Image

Mumbai: Four people were injured after a part of ceiling plaster collapsed on the fourth floor of Police Camp in Tardeo. The incident happened around 2.30 am on March 6.

According to the BMC, the four injured were treated at Nair Hospital. The four persons injured were identified as Namdeo Sanap (57), Veena Sanap (50), Snehal Sanap (25) and Vedant Sanap (17).

The incident was reported by Nair Hospital; the civic body said that all injured were medically treated and discharged.

