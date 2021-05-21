Mumbai: 4 city wards report below 0.20 growth rate in Covid cases this week

A week-on-week analysis of overall Covid-19 cases has shown that the weekly growth rate in the pandemic cases in Mumbai has declined drastically. While the growth rate has gone down across the city, six civic wards which were reporting a high number of cases till last month, have reported the lowest growth rate this week.

The four wards including T (Mulund), N (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli west), M west (Chembur, Tilak Nagar) F south (Sewri, Parel, Hindmata, Kalachowki), F north (Matunga, Wadala, Antop Hill) and C ward (Kalbadevi, Chira Bazar, Pydhonie, marine Drive) have recorded below 0.20 per cent this week.

Mumbai's overall growth rate touched two per cent in the first week of April. The city's overall case growth rate has declined to 0.23 per cent.

Of these three wards - M west, F south, F north have recorded a growth rate of 0.18 per cent, two wards - T and N have recorded a growth rate of 0.17 per cent. Meanwhile, the C ward is at the bottom of the list among all 24 wards of the city with a 0.14 per cent growth rate this week.

The decline in Mumbai cases comes almost a fortnight after the partial lockdown was imposed BMC officials say. On April 4, the state government introduced a slew of restrictions including the shutdown of malls, restaurants, theatres, night curfews, and allowed only construction work, public transport, take-aways from restaurants and deliveries. On April 13, more restrictions were imposed, including weekend lockdowns, closure of all non-essential shops, the shutdown of private offices, and only home delivery from restaurants and hotels.

"This is the result of the number of cases being arrested at ward levels. We have managed to bring down the number of cases and infection growth by testing and tracing contacts of those tested positive. This is also the possible effect of partial lockdown in the city," said a BMC official.