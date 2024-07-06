Mumbai: 4 Booked For Allegedly Hacking, Stealing Data Worth ₹80 Lakh From Previous Employer

Mumbai: Duo Held With Brown Sugar Worth ₹3.90 Lakh From Nallasopara | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bandra police have booked four people for allegedly hacking into the system of their previous employer, stealing data worth Rs 80 lakh and selling the same to the rival firm. In its complaint, Jugyah Real Estate Pvt Ltd said that Kamta Gupta, Rahul Sharma (manager), Imran Khan (sales executive) and Ovais Mistry suddenly resigned in May.

According to the FIR, Jugyah Real Estate has branches in Prabhadevi, Vashi and Jogeshwari. It also has tie-ups with property portals like Housing.com, 99acres.com and MagicBricks. The firm alleged that before quitting, Sharma provided customer data to the rival company.

The other three accused helped him steal the data, said the company, adding that the information leak has resulted in the loss of clients. The confidential client database contained essential information about the customers and their preferences, the firm added.

In its complaint, Jugyah Real Estate said that the three accused have joined a Powai-based real estate company. It also mentioned that the quartet breached their employment contracts by leaving their jobs without proper notice.

A case has been filed for criminal conspiracy and theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.