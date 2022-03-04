Mumbai: 4 booked by SGST officials in Rs 1.31 cr ITC fraud

The State Goods & Services Tax (SGST) officials have booked four persons for allegedly misusing documents for committing Rs 1.31 crore Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud.

According to the SGST officials, the company is a proprietor concern and is situated at Wagle Estate in Thane. Specific information was received that the company is involved in illegal means of doing business, thereby causing loss to the government, officials said.

"On visiting the premises of the said company we found that not even basic facilities were present at the place to carry out business activity. When we made enquiries with the actual owner of the said premises, he informed us that he had given his PAN card, Aadhar Card and Bank details to a man known to him," said an SGST official.

He added, "Probe further revealed that a group of four persons, including the proprietor of the company, were instrumental in getting GST registration done and evading tax to the tune of Rs 1.31 crore."

Based on the complaint given by the SGST, a case has been registered by the Srinagar police in Thane under sections 34 (common intention), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of SGST Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:13 PM IST