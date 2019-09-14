Mumbai: 4 arrested for gangrape in Bhiwandi

Thane: Police arrested four persons, including the brother-in-law (devar) and two boys, for allegedly gangraping a 25-year-old woman in Bhiwandi.

The incident took place near Bhiwandi road railway station on Wednesday even­ing when the victim’s brother-in-law, Akshay Manjare (22), went for a stroll with her.

The minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday and were sent to the juvenile home while the two accused were sent to police custody till September 17,” said a police officer. Police said the accused, along with victim went, for a walk near Bhiwandi road station. He took her to an isolated place and forced himself upon her.

Senior inspector Maloji Shinde, Narpoli police station said, “The victim resisted when Akshay forced her to develop a physical relationship. Then, a heated argument ensued. The three accused, including Goturam Labade (27) and two boys, were sitting nearby and drinking.”

The trio heard them, rushed to the spot and threatened Akshay and forcefully gang raped the victim. After committing the crime, the three, residents of Rahnal village in Bhiwandi, fled the spot,” Shinde said.

Later, she approached Narpoli police, who first arrested her brother-in-law and on Thursday night, arrested the trio. A case under section 376 (D) IPC was lodged.