 Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Woman Files Complaint Against Man For Allegedly Floating Bogus Investment Scheme Which Duped 41 Investors Of ₹90.5 Lakhs
Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Woman Files Complaint Against Man For Allegedly Floating Bogus Investment Scheme Which Duped 41 Investors Of ₹90.5 Lakhs

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: A 38-year-old woman has filed a complaint against a man for allegedly floating a bogus investment scheme and duping 41 investors to the tune of Rs 90.5 lakh.

The fraudster promised investors 10% returns per month for 18 months and a full return of the principal amount after the completion of the tenure.

Statement Of The Police

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Thane. In April 2018, she met him at a family event and he told her about his investment company. The victim then informed her family about the scheme. She invested a small amount and after receiving regular returns, she was convinced that it was genuine. The victim then told her friends and relatives and 40 more people known to her invested.

The total amount of money invested by the investors was Rs 90.5 lakh. However, from 2022 onwards, the investors stopped receiving their money. Later, the accused stopped answering calls of the investors and went into hiding

