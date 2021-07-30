Mumbai: 37 bedridden patients jabbed at their door step on first day

A total of 37 bed-ridden patients were inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines (Covaxin), at their doorstep on Friday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had launched this special inoculation drive on a pilot basis on Friday at the K East (KE) ward (Andheri East) before launching the drive in full scale from August 3.

According to civic officials, the BMC had received a list of 209 patients who were eligible of getting their Covid-19 vaccines at their doorstep. However, officials had said that doses will be inoculated to only those patients who will be able to submit a doctor's fit certificate along with another certificate confirming their disability and illness.

"We started making calls to the patients from Friday morning, however, it appeared that most of them were unable to get ready with the valid documents," Dr. Mangala Gomare - executive health officer of the BMC, told FPJ on Friday.

"In the next stage, we will be issuing the list of beneficiaries with all the municipal corporators and will ask them to help the patients family with registration, by this way we may be able to inoculate maximum patients," said Dr. Gomare.

For Friday's drive, the BMC had roped in an NGO - Project Mumbai that had provided logistical support like doctors, nurses and ambulance, while the BMC provided the vaccines.

Shishir Joshi - CEO of Project Mumbai said that total two teams were deployed during Friday's drive simultaneously.

"Total two doctors, two ambulance and two teams of nurses were provided by us and the drive went smoothly on Friday. It was a pilot exercise and the experiences will be implemented in the days to come," said Joshi.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,01,944 beneficiaries were administered with Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai on Friday. The numbers include 52,071 beneficiaries between 18-44 years and 34,556 beneficiaries between 45-59 years of age, 11,642 senior citizens and 2,570 HCWs and FLWs.

The figures also included 801 students and professionals bound to travel abroad, 34 pregnant women, 47 lactating mothers, 161 specially abled citizens and 62 beneficiaries without their ID.