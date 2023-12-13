Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Accused Of Online Holiday Package Scam Arrested From Gujarat

FPJ

Mumbai: The accused, who was cheating customers online in the name of booking holiday packages, has been arrested from Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.The name of the arrested accused is Zainith alias Ankit alias Gopal Praveenbhai Popat (35), two accused are still absconding in this crime.

According to the police, the complainant had taken subscription from a company operating in the hospitality sector. The company used to plan and book trips to different places. The complainant wanted to go on a trip to Kerala with his family in November. So he contacted a registered mobile number of this company. This mobile holder asked the complainant to contact him on a different mobile number for booking.

How the scam unfolded

The person speaking on the mobile phone sent the details of the booking to the complainant and his wife while chatting through WhatsApp. This mobile holder offered them a package worth ₹1.15 lakh for flight ticket, hotel booking, food and sightseeing etc. in Kerala.

Between November 2 and November 7, the complainant sent ₹2000 to one mobile number through Google Pay and ₹1.15 lakh to another mobile number, totalling to ₹1.17 lakh on the request of the person speaking on the mobile number. When the complainant again contacted the mobile number of the accused, the mobile holder did not give any response.

Victim registers complaint with police after being duped

After realizing that he was cheated, the complainant rushed to the DB Marg police station and lodged a complaint. Based on this complaint, a case was registered under Section 419 l,420 of the IPC and Section 66 (c)(d) of the Information and Technology Act at DB Marg Police Station.

A police officer said that the arrested accused cheats people by sending advertisement links on social media. Gopal Praveenbhai Popat is the main accused in this racket.