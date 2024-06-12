Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Colaba Contractor Duped Of ₹1.3 Crore By Bogus CA On Pretext Of GST Number Registration | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old contractor, resident of Colaba, working with the BMC, was duped by an alleged Chartered Accountant to the tune of Rs.1.3 crores. The alleged accused was helping the victim to set up accounts for GST for business purposes, however, instead he made fake bank accounts in the name of the victim to siphon money.

The complainant in the matter is Jaykumar Shah Dhani who along with his brother Dipal Dhani has been taking contractual works from the BMC since 2018. While their other brother Mangesh Dhani works at the Public Works Department in Mumbai.

According to Jaykumar, he along with his brother Dipak were planning to start their own company and for that they wanted to get it registered by the GST department. Jaykumar approached his friend for the same who introduced him to a man named Aftab Memon who is a CA by profession.

Memon asked Jaykumar to provide his PAN Card, electricity bill, and ration card, which the latter submitted at the former’s office located in Masjid. Memon later asked Jaykumar to send some OTPs and advance payment of Rs. 1,500 for the GST registration procedure. Some months later, Memon sent a GST registered certificate and asked to pay Rs. 3,000 as pending amount, which he did.

Later, in April 2023 when Jaykumar was visiting his hometown in Karnataka, the GST department sent a summon notice to his Colaba house. Jaykumar when met a GST official at the headquarters he was told that he will have to pay Rs. 1.3 crores as penalty. According to Jaykumar, GST officials informed him saying his GST number had a different email ID and phone number registered and was used for illegal purposes.

Jaykumar alleges that he kept looking for Memon but he was found nowhere. During the search journey, Jaykumar met Memon’s father Fateh Mohammad who said he is not in touch with his son, and that he is not a CA like he claims and that he has duped several people with similar modus.

Despite several calls and intimidation to Memon, Jaykumar said he did not get any concrete answers about all the transactions the former made using Jaykumar’s GST number. The Colaba police officials said they have started a probe in the matter.