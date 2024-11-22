Mumbai: Man Stabbed To Death At Ghatkopar Railway Station By 16-Year-Old Boy After Dispute Over Seat In Local Train

Image for representation

In a shocking case of rail rage, a 33-year-old man was stabbed to death by a minor (16) at Ghatkopar railway station. The incident took place on November 15, but the police reported it only on Thursday, November 20.

According to the railway police, the deceased Ankush Bhalerao lived in Titwala and worked as a manager at a liquor shop in Ghatkopar (East). On November 14, at 8.53 am, he boarded the general compartment of a CSMT-bound fast local train from Titwala. During the journey, he got into an argument over a seat with an unidentified minor. This reportedly escalated into a physical altercation, during which the minor allegedly threatened to kill Bhalerao.

The next day, Bhalerao boarded the same fast local train and alighted at Ghatkopar railway station at 9.50 am on platform No. 4. The minor was waiting for him and as Bhalerao was walking towards the exit, the minor accosted and stabbed him repeatedly at his stomach and chest. Even as Bhalerao was bleeding profusely and collapsed on the platform the minor escaped in the morning rush hour and escaped. The attack severely damaged his liver and other vital organs. Commuters rushed Bhalerao to nearby Rajawadi municipal hospital. But despite the best efforts of doctors he succumbed to his injuries at 7.10 pm the same day. Before his death, the police recorded his statement.

The police launched an investigation and, with the help of CCTV footage, identified and arrested the accused. The minor sought assistance from his elder brother, who hid the knife and attempted to help him evade capture. During interrogation, the minor reportedly admitted to stabbing Bhalerao. To alter his appearance, he cut his hair. Sanaulla Shaikh (23), the elder brother, works in a bag-making unit, while the minor did odd jobs.Vijay Khedkar, Senior Police Inspector of the Railway Crime Branch, stated, “The minor wore a mask during the attack and fled the scene. When he exited Ghatkopar station, he removed the mask. We examined CCTV footage and traced him to Govandi. He had approached his elder brother, who hid the weapon. We arrested his elder brother and seized the weapon.”

An FIR has been registered against Sanaulla Shaikh and the minor under Sections 103 (1) (punishment for murder), 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen an offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. The knife used in the crime has been seized.

The Railway Crime Branch is investigating the case further to determine whether the accused has any prior criminal history or other possible motives.

