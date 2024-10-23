Mumbai: 33-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Doctor, Extorting ₹1.02 Crore And Gold Jewelry On Pretext Of Marriage

Awaiz Tazeem Ahmed, arrested by MIDC police, faces charges of rape and extortion in a case involving a Kurla doctor | Representational Image

Mumbai: The MIDC police have arrested a 33-year-old married man for allegedly repeatedly raping a Kurla doctor on the pretext of wedding and subsequently blackmailing and extorting Rs 1.02 crore and 35 tolas of gold jewellery from her.

In her complaint, the doctor, who is a divorcee and has a daughter, said that she met the accused, Awaiz Tazeem Ahmed, on Facebook in July 2022. She said that he told her that he is from Malad and works for political parties, but hid the fact that he is married.

According to the complainant, they developed friendship and later Ahmed proposed to marry her, promising to accept her daughter as well. The doctor said that she trusted him and started meeting him at a hotel near Airport Road, Andheri, where he “forced her into sexual relations”.

After a few months, Ahmed began demanding money, citing various reasons, alleged the doctor, adding that she complied initially. However, when she learnt that the accused was already married, she refused to meet his demands, said the complaint. Ahmed then started blackmailing her and threatened to reveal their relationship to the doctor's near and dear ones, it added.

Between July 2022 and May 2024, Ahmed allegedly extorted money and gold, while continuing to blackmail her. The doctor said that he assaulted her multiple times when she didn't relent. Fed up with constant harassment, she filed a police complaint on October 20. The court has remanded Ahmed to police custody until October 25.

A case has been registered against him for repeated rape, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and cheating.