Mumbai: 32-year-old man held for raping neighbour

The Tilak Nagar police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly forcing himself on a 24-year-old woman staying in his neighbourhood.

The incident took place in May 2022.

According to police officials, the victim had been undergoing some marital issues and had recently come to stay in Chembur with her mother and brother.

The accused, Suhas Kamble, stays in the same locality and stuck up a conversation with her shortly after she shifted there. He then added her on Facebook and they started chatting regularly.

“Soon, they had exchanged numbers and were chatting on WhatsApp. The victim told Kamble about her marital problems as well as some debts that she was struggling with, and he assured her that he would help her out on both fronts,” an officer with the Tilak Nagar police station said.

On May 28, the victim was in Panvel for some personal work when Kamble called her up and asked her to come to a lodge in Chheda Nagar, Chembur. He told her that he wanted to talk to her about her debts. The victim reached the lodge, where Kamble allegedly forced himself on her and left her in the room itself.

“The victim approached us on Tuesday and we immediately recorded her statement, after which an offence was registered. Kamble was picked up from his residence and placed under arrest late on Wednesday evening. He has been charged with rape under the Indian Penal Code and will be produced in court on Thursday,” the officer said.