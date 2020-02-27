Maharashtra: 305 state-run primary schools with 20-odd students to shut down

Mumbai: About 305 state-run primary schools with an overall strength of less than 20 students will be shut down, as per the decision taken in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday by the state government. The students of these schools will be shifted to nearby schools in their respective areas.

As per the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2019, a primary school from Class I to V should be at a distance of 1 km from the student’s house . While, the upper primary school from Class VI to VIII should be at a distance within 3 km from the student’s residence. Also, there should be a minimum strength of 20 students to start a school.

Teachers of the state-run schools revealed mixed responses to this decision. Vandana Pawar, a teacher said, “Shutting down schools will affect the future of students who come from weak financial backgrounds. The schools are a last resort for them.” While Hemant Kulkarni, another teacher, said, “It will save manpower and prevent wastage of funds spent on electricity, water supply and infrastructure. It is better to close down these schools and shift the students where they can meet other peers, make new friends and study in a group.

Students who are being shifted to new schools will be provided free bus services to the nearby schools for daily commute.