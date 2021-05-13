Mumbai: 30,000 registered beneficiaries vaccinated

For the second consecutive day, nearly 30,000 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday. According to the data, 31,377 beneficiaries were inoculated, of which 1,520 beneficiaries were administered Covaxin.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said vaccination between Thursday and Saturday will be strictly on the basis of appointments on the Co-WIN portal and the drive will remain shut on Sundays. This order will come into force from May 17.

“Last Thursday, BMC had ruled that vaccination for all age groups in the city will be done only on the basis of appointments via the Co-WIN portal. This was done in the backdrop of overcrowding reported across vaccination centres in the city. A stampede-like situation was also reported at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo vaccination centre,” he said.

Senior health officials said vaccination can only prevent deaths, not infection. Moreover the true impact of the vaccination will be seen after a month and a half to two months, as you need to take two doses. After 15 days of the second dose, antibodies will be produced.