Mumbai: 30-year-old woman falls off local, dies

Thane: In another tragic incident, a 30-year-old unmarried woman fell to her death off an overcrowded fast local between Dombivali and Kopar stations during peak hours on Monday morning.

According to the police, the deceased, Savita Naik, was a resident of Dagadu Patil Chawl in Sagarli village, Dombivali. Naik boarded the 9.30am local from Dombivali for her office in Mumbai.

A Dombivali GRP official said since the train was overcrowded, Naik was hanging on to the door. She lost her balance and fell down between Dombivali and Kopar stations.

When fellow commuters raised an alarm, those seated in the train informed the police and the motorman, who contacted the Dombivali GRP. The police said Naik worked at a chartered accountancy company in Mumbai. She was unmarried, lived with parents and a brother.

Local GRP officials rushed Naik to Shastri Nagar Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Satish Pawar, a senior inspector of the Dombivali GRP, said, “Preliminary probe shows the woman fell due to overcrowding. Further investigations are on.”