Mumbai: 30-year-old teacher held for molesting minor students at a primary school

Aurangabad: A 30-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting students at a primary school in Maltekdi area of Nanded city, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested Swapnil Shrungare for allegedly showing pornographic video clips to 10-year-old girl students at a primary school and molesting them, an official said.

The incident came to light on Saturday when one of the students fell ill after going home from school and confided in her parents about Shrungare, he said.

The girl’s parents found out that the accused had similarly harassed four other students by allegedly showing them pornographic videos, molesting them and threatening to throw them from the school terrace.